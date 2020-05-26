Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Creation in UE 4.25 – Video Released!

Yesterday we reported on an upcoming fan project that was looking to recreate the recently revealed PS5 Unreal Engine 5.0 tech demo using UE 4.25. Well, in something of a surprise development (in so much that it has arrived much sooner than expected) the creator has released a video showing his work in action!

Now, before we get to direct comparisons (which we will offer you shortly) there are a number of caveats to be thrown in. Firstly, the Unreal Engine 5.0 tech demo was created by a whole team whereas the fan project was made by just one person (Pasquale Scionti). As such, don’t expect his version to be quite as polished.

Secondly, and this is the bad news, while he has created the tech demo on Unreal Engine 4.25, he doesn’t plan to release it to the public. He has, instead, merely created it as a means of boosting his graphical portfolio which, based on the publicity it’s garnering, will undoubtedly do him no harm at all!

Unreal Engine 5.0

This is the original PS5 Unreal Engine 5.0 tech demo.

Unreal Engine 4.25 Fan Project

This is the ‘fan project’ using Unreal Engine 4.25 created by Pasquale Scionti.

What Do We Think?

Comparing the two, while the UE 5.0 version does clearly have a bit more spit and polish (as you might expect) the UE 4.25 version does come bloody close to entirely recreating it. If you were, incidentally, curious about what hardware he used, his specifications were:

Intel i9 8-core CPU (specific model not disclosed)

NVIDIA RTX 2070 Max-Q

32GB of RAM

While very impressive, however, we must admit to being a little disappointed that this will not see a public release. It would, after all, be interesting to see how this ran on our various systems. Still, we have a video and it looks fantastic. Pasquale Scionti has clearly proven that Unreal Engine 4.25 still has plenty of life in it yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!