Upcoming ASUS ROG X470 AM4 Motherboards Info Leaks Out

ASUS X470 for 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen

Intel is not the only one preparing a new set of motherboards for the market. AMD is also set to unveil their latest round of X470 chipset motherboard as well. The X470 chipset replaces the flagship X370 for the Ryzen desktop series. It still uses the AM4 socket and are backwards compatible, just like X370, B350 and other 1st Gen Ryzen chipset are forward compatible.

Now leaks are coming out revealing ASUS‘ latest motherboard designs using the new chipset. VideoCardz.com for example has the box photo for the RoG X470 Crosshair Hero VII, as well as the first photo of the ROG X470-F Strix (pictured at the very top of this article). Other expected models include PRIME X470-PRO, ROG STRIX X470-I Gaming, TUF X470-Plus Gaming and a WiFi version of the Crosshair VII.

Furthermore, user emissary42 from German hardware website Hardwareluxx has posted layout diagrams for these upcoming ASUS boards. While these are not actual photos of the board itself, it reveals the layout and features that are available via diagram.So far only three are available. One is for the aforementioned ROG X470-F Strix Gaming, and two more are for the Prime X470 Pro and TUF X470-Plus Gaming pictured below:

What makes this leak even sweeter is the inclusion of the spec sheets for the X470-Pro motherboard from the manual. From these we can gather that ASUS X470 boards support memory up to 3466MHz. That is 266Mhz higher than the 3200MHz supported by X370 mainboards. There are also USB 3.1 Gen2 on the back panel as well as via on-board header. Also, the spec sheet dispels the rumours that the X470 chipset is going to bring PCIe 3.0 to the non-graphic lanes. It still says PCIe 2.0 on these expansion slots from the form below.

When are AMD X470 Motherboards Coming Out?

The launch date is expected soon, sometime in April 2018. Along with this release are the second generation AMD Ryzen processors.

