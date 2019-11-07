The games industry hasn’t exactly been rushing out releases that offer ray tracing support. In fact, to date, there’s only a handful that officially allows you to get the best potential from your Nvidia 20XX RTX graphics card.

With both AMD and Intel expected to release their own hardware dedicated ray tracing solutions in 2020, however, things are undoubtedly set to get far more interesting in the very near future.

Upcoming Games with Ray Tracing Support!

If you are the owner of an Nvidia 20XX graphics card and have so far been disappointed with the RTX supported releases, then you may have one eye on upcoming games that are touting ray tracing as a key feature.

In a list we plan to update regularly, however, you can below check out some of the biggest upcoming game releases with ray tracing support confirmed!

If you are, incidentally, unaware of games or applications that do currently offer ray tracing support, you can check out the link here! – It’s not exactly huge, but as you can see below, it is set to get a lot bigger!

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: April 16th, 2020.

Minecraft

This one is a little bit more interesting and unclear. Officially ray-tracing support is currently available for the game via mods. In terms of an official update, however, there has been something of a ‘flip flop’ attitude as to whether this will happen.

So, this kind of already exists, but not officially, and may never do. We’ll have to wait and see. Sorry if that sounds complicated.

Watchdogs Legions

Release date: March 6th, 2020.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Release date: March 2020.

Synced Off-Planet

Release date: TBC

Dying Light 2

Release date: 2020

Atomic Heart

Release date: TBC (Possibly late 2019 albeit 2020 seems more likely at the time of writing)

Unconfirmed or Open to Speculation Ray Tracing Releases

There are a number of upcoming releases that have yet to receive any confirmed RTX support but may include it on launch. These include:

We should note that this isn’t every rumoured ray tracing release, but some of the more interesting (and more likely) amongst the speculated.

Anything Else on the Way from developers or Nvidia?

As we noted earlier, despite ray-tracing still getting a somewhat tepid response from game developers we can expect a lot more titles to start including support for it in 2020. So if you want to check out any releases on the way, be sure to bookmark this page as we plan to update it regularly!

For more information on the 20XX graphics cards and the RTX features, you can check out the official Nvidia website via the link here! What do you think? What game/s would you most like to see get the ray tracing treatment? – Let us know in the comments!