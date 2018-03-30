Jurassic World Evolution – Video, Release Date & Denuvo News

Jurassic World Evolution

Like waiting for a bus and then finding that three come along at once, despite having very little news surrounding Jurassic World Evolution, today seems to be the day where all the important information gets pushed it. It is perhaps peculiar that only yesterday the preliminary minimum system specifications were revealed, but perhaps developer Frontier Games didn’t consider that at the time.

Today though, we have a whole host of more news for this upcoming release. This includes a gameplay video, a release date and news on the highly-controversial Denuvo anticrack protection.

Denuvo

It’s no secret that Denuvo is very divisive amongst gamers. Some believe that its inclusion in titles hinders performance, others do not. The bottom line is that there is very little evidence one way or the way to make a categorical conclusion. In regards to Final Fantasy XV, I saw 2 separate articles both claiming the opposite was true. In this regard, however, I can confirm that in a report via DSOGaming, Jurassic Park World will include Denuvo.

Whether you take that as good news or not depends on your opinion of the anticrack software I suppose. If you are currently spitting feathers about it though, on the plus side, we do have a brand new gameplay video released showcasing around 20 minutes of footage. I must say, I’m very firmly aboard the hype train for this game now.

When is it out?

We even have a release date! Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12th! While some might be worried about how the game turns out, I can at least alleviate some fears by again highlighting that this is currently with Frontier Studios (Rollercoaster Tycoon 3).

What do you think? Are you aboard the hype train too? Do you like the gameplay footage? – Let us know in the comments!