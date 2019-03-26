VIVE Focus Plus Premium Standalone VR Headset Arrives on April 15

$799 with Two Controllers

HTC announced their VIVE Focus Plus premium standalone VR headset last month. Which is a follow up to the VIVE Focus from last year, originally only available in China.

The hardware inside remains relatively the same as the previous VIVE Focus. Including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, inside-out tracking camera and 2880 x 1600 AMOLED display with a 75Hz refresh rate.

Although the 6DoF controller and headset got upgrades for providing seamless interaction. It is also using new fresnel lenses implemented into the HMD for visual clarity.

“With the unveiling of these enhanced features for Vive Focus Plus, the VR industry is moving forward with this new generation of standalone full-fidelity VR devices,” says Alvin Wang Graylin, the China president at HTC, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to feature numerous experiences and use cases at VEC, which showcase the incredible opportunity for Vive Focus Plus and the entire VR category.”

How Much is the HTC VIVE Focus Plus VR Headset?

Aside from a firm launch date of April 15, HTC is also announcing the price of this unit at $799 USD.

Unlike the original, HTC is not doing a China-only exclusive launch. Instead, they are releasing the Focus Plus simultaneously in 25 markets worldwide