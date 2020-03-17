VPN Usage Figures Surge by Up to 112% in the Last Week

With various governments around the world advising people to remain at home wherever possible, it’s hardly surprising to hear that internet usage has seen significant growth in traffic. People do, after all, have to find something to occupy the time.

Well, following figures released by AtlasVPN, however, it seems that a lot of people have been rather keen on hiding their location online. With VPN usage increasing by up to 112% in certain countries, one does wonder what exactly is going on!

VPN Usage Experiences Huge Surge

Now, if I was up for a little lazy and low-brow journalism, I’d suggest that the vast majority of people using VPN were attempting to fake being Italian so that they could claim their free premium account from PornHub. Given that it is Italians themselves, however, who top this list, that wouldn’t really make much sense.

So, what is going on? Well, it likely all boils down to more people being at home and, as such, trying to find something to watch on TV.

Regional Blocks

For anyone who regularly views video content on the internet, you are undoubtedly aware that various ‘channels’ are only available within certain countries. By using a VPN, however, you can ‘trick’ the host website into thinking that this is where you are residing and, as such, bypass these regional lockouts. It is, particularly with something like Netflix, a convenient way to access shows not available in your country.

So, why is VPN usage surging? Well, put simply, people are seemingly desperate to access that content and, at least based on these figures from Italy, it clearly shows that we perhaps have a growing interest in what other people are watching rather than what we ourselves can get! So yeah, probably nothing to do with Pornhub… Sorry if that disappoints you.

What do you think? Do you use a VPN? – Let us know in the comments!