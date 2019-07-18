Warcraft Film Will (Probably) Never Have A Sequel

When the Warcraft movie (based on the highly-popular gaming franchise) was announced, I think most people had relatively low expectations. It was, after all, another game to film adaptation that, as a genre, didn’t exactly have the best track record.

It was perhaps one of the biggest factors in why the film was received so tepidly by critics. Also, why, in terms of the Western box office, it did so diabolically badly at theatres. When it was finally sanctioned for release in China, however, the film did fantastically well. So well, in fact, that ‘sequel’ was being whispered.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, the film’s director, Duncan Jones, has confirmed that despite a trilogy originally being planned, a sequel (now) looks exceptionally unlikely.

Warcraft Will Likely Never Get A Sequel

The Warcraft film was known to have had a particularly difficult production. Largely due the script being rewritten so many times. Duncan Jones has, however, said that despite plans for a trilogy, the franchise (at least in film terms) is probably dead.

“[A trilogy] really would have been pretty special. It’s unfortunate now, you gotta try and go with your harp on these things. I made the film as best I could on the first film hoping that it would connect with an audience. I genuinely think that in retrospect and as time has moved on, people are starting to appreciate the film than maybe the critics did when it first came out but unfortunately I don’t think we’re going to get to make anymore.”

What Do We Think?

Looking back on the Warcraft film, while it wasn’t terrible, it did have some problems. Frankly, I thought that the film was too long and, even then, tried too hard to cram as much plot in as possible.

To use a rather pretentious film term, it didn’t have a chance to ‘breathe’ and what it sorely lacked was a singular focal story with (dare I say) some Michael Bay style action!

If you haven’t watched it yet, I can honestly say it isn’t bad. When you consider that it was intended to be a trilogy, however, you can’t help but feel that this was a hugely missed opportunity!

What do you think? Did you like the Warcraft film? – Let us know in the comments!