Warhammer Vermintide 2 Beta Goes Live on Xbox One

Xbox One owners can play Warhammer Vermintide 2.

If you’re a fan of Warhammer Vermintide 2 and you own an Xbox One, you’ll now be able to participate in the game’s Beta phase. Swedish developer Fatshark has also revealed the game’s release date not too long ago. Apparently, the official release date is on July 11th, which means that you still have a few weeks of beta testing ahead. Moreover, those of you who have Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will receive the game’s Standard Edition on launch day. There’s also a Premium Edition available, which will set you back $45. Warhammer Vermintide 2 originally came out for PC on March 8 this year. At the time of writing, the title enjoys a Steam rating of 7/10, which is not bad at all.

Fatshark CEO, Martin Wahlund, issued a statement.

“After the huge success with the release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on PC, we are happy and excited to bring the game to Xbox One. We can’t wait to stick it to the Skaven and Chaos on another platform.”

Apparently, the game will run at 4K resolution on the Xbox One, although we don’t have much information to share about the framerate. If you do get a chance to test this game before launch, do let us know how it performs!