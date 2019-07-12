Watch 10-Minutes of CoD: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gameplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s multiplayer gameplay will be officially revealed on August 1st. However, they have provided a sneak preview to a select-few streamers recently. Namely, TeePee, CouRage, Syndicate, and LEQION who had a chance to play the new Gunfight mode.

According to Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature a new generation of multiplayer gameplay. The new Gunfight mode is just part of this being a 2v2 match. This makes for an intense, and more intimate game than the highly popular Battle Royale mode.

Will These Changes Affect Other Multiplayer Modes as Well?

Gunfight appears to be a departure from the regular CoD mutiplayer staples. Features like create-a-class, the mini-map, and health regeneration are absent, prompting gamers online to ask if these changes will affect other multiplayer modes as well.

Ill say it again. Today’s “Gunfight” mode reveal is a very small part of a MW’s much larger core MP. Its all there and you’re going to see it on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/Dzkqq9Uojq — Joel Emslie (@ArtPeasant) July 11, 2019

Thankfully, the developers were quick to point out that these changes and gunfight mode are just a small part of Modern Warfare multiplayer. Infinity Ward‘s Joel Emslie even says so via Twitter, promising show a lot more on August 1st.

When is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Launching?

The rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game will launch on October 25th, 2019.