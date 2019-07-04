Watch 26 Minutes of ‘Control’ Gameplay with NVIDIA Ray-Tracing

Watch 26 Minutes of 'Control' Gameplay with NVIDIA Ray-Tracing

PC-Exclusive NVIDIA RTX-Enhanced Graphics

Control, Remedy‘s supernatural 3rd person shooter is due out on consoles and PC next month. However, the PC version will notably have considerable graphical upgrades over its console counter part. This is thanks to NVIDIA‘s RTX technology which will be available on launch day.

These effects include global illuminations and reflections. As we have seen in previous RTX-enhanced games before, this results in realistic reflection of floors, walls and even furniture.

Unlike the traditional way of using reflections in games, ray-tracing reflections are based on the exact geometric detail and dynamic lighting of a scene. So we can expect to see organic interactivity and much more realistic immersion.

While NVIDIA has released trailers showcasing these enhancements before, Dual Shockers has 26-minutes of exclusive gameplay with it on. See for yourself what you can expect with the right hardware.

When is The Game’s Release Date?

Remedy’s Control is coming out on August 27th, and is an EPIC Games Store exclusive title.

For now, EPIC Games did not list any official system requirements on the product landing page. The gameplay video above maintains a smooth 60fps at 1080p, although Dual Shockers did not say what video card they are using. It is likely that running it 60fps at higher than 1080p resolutions with the RTX features would require a high-end card or two.

