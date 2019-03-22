Remedy’s Third-Person Shooter Control Arrives on August 27

Release Date Leaked Out Accidentally

Remedy Games‘ latest 3rd-person shooter ‘Control’ may be an EPIC Games Store exclusive, but it was actually Microsoft that accidentally leaked out its release date.

PC Gamer (via COG Connected) spotted the page via the Microsoft Store for Xbox One, which has since then taken down. Although it only took a few seconds to notice the August 27 launch. Plus, PC Gamer also independently confirmed the date with a rep as “accurate”.

Does It Have Any PC-Exclusive Features?

Control has been announced to have RTX feature support as early as last year. In fact, Remedy Games has recently released a video from GDC 2019 showcasing some of the enhancements. It includes various real-time ray tracing effects and more.

According to Remedy, the demo is still a work-in-progress, so it will just get better once it is ready for the August 27 launch.

For now, the EPIC Games Store does not have a landing page up for Control yet. But more information is available via its official website at ControlGame.com.