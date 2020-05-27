Watch SpaceX Launch Astronauts to the ISS Here!

All going well, at 9:33 pm this afternoon (UK time) we should witness the first manned rocket launch from America in quite a long time. That isn’t, however, the most interesting aspect. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be getting to the International Space Station using the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket.

Representing the first time NASA has used a commercial company to get people into space, this is going to be pretty amazing and, if you want to watch it, we’ve got you covered!

Manned SpaceX Rocket Launches to the ISS

Being the result of a 10-year collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, this flight is set to the mark the final ‘test’ phase of their relationship and, if successful, we can likely expect to see a lot more launches (featuring Elon Musk’s SpaceX) before the end of 2020.

Set to smash into space and dock with the ISS, if you do, incidentally want to have a crack at this procedure yourself (using the actual interface) you can check out the link here!

Where Can I Watch It?

The launch will be broadcast live on NASA’s YouTube stream which you can check out above. Failing which, it is also going to be live broadcast on the official SpaceX website which you can visit here! – While the broadcast will officially start 4 hours before the launch, it is expected to take off at 9:33 pm. Presuming all goes well in the pre-launch check and weather factors etc.

Rest assured I’m going to be clearing my schedule and getting the popcorn ready and, if you have any interest in space travel, you’re not going to want to miss this!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!