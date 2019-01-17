The Westworld Game Bethesda Sued Is Shutting Down

Westworld Mobile Game

Last June Warner Brothers released a mobile game based on the highly-popular Westworld series. There was, however, immediately more than a few comparisons drawn from it. So many comparisons in fact that Bethesda openly accused them of entirely ripping off not just their design of Fallout Shelter, but also (somehow) aspects of the code.

As you can imagine, this led to legal action being launched by Bethesda and the lawyers suddenly getting involved!

Settled?

In terms of news, since the initial legal claim was issued, everything went quiet. Well, until earlier this month when it was revealed that a ‘settlement’ had been reached between the two companies. Although the details were not revealed, it appeared that both companies had reached an agreement.

Well, it seems that this has taken one final turn as in a report via PCGamesN, the Westworld mobile game will now be officially shutting down!

When Is It Shutting Down?

The game has already been removed from both Google Play and the App Store. In a statement released, the team behind the game also confirmed that as of April 16th 2019, the game will be permanently shut down.

Due to the lack of details, it’s hard to know exactly why this has now been announced. It is, however, likely part of the agreement with Bethesda. Specifically that a factor of the agreement may have been a ‘cooling off’ period to allow Warner Bros. to shut down the game while attempting to disassociate it from any part of the legal agreement. In other words, a ‘face-saving’ measure.

Either way though, if you have been playing the game and enjoying it, make the most of it. In 3 months the park will be closing for good!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!