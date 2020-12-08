Win an AH-T600 in the Thermaltake UK Christmas Giveaway!

/ 48 seconds ago
thermaltake logo

When it comes to PC chassis designs, you’re probably aware that there are models that range from the relatively standard to the fantastically sublime. And sometimes cases that are bordering on outright ridiculous. Put simply, there’s a lot to choose from!

If you want something, however, that offers a bit of a solid combination of the latter two aspects, then the Thermaltake AH-T600 has almost certainly pinged up on your radar. – If you would, therefore, love to implement your next PC build within this unique case design, then with the launch of their Christmas Giveaway, Thermaltake might just have something extra to put in your stocking.

Win an AH-T600 in the Thermaltake UK Christmas Giveaway! 1

Thermaltake Christmas Giveaway – Win an AH-T600 Chassis!

The Thermaltake AH-T600 is quite possibly one of the most unique chassis designs currently available on the market with it’s definitely distinctive ‘attack helicopter’ aesthetics. While we haven’t specifically reviewed the black version of the case (which is what’s being given away here), we imagine it’s pretty much similar to the white edition and, as such, if you want to learn more, you can check out our comprehensive review of it via the link here!

You can also check out the official product website here for the full list of features and specifications!

Win an AH-T600 in the Thermaltake UK Christmas Giveaway! 2

Where To Enter

Entering this competition is simplicity itself, all you need to do is click on the link here and submit as many entries as you like. – Remember, the more you enter the better chances you have to win! – And, let’s face it, this would make an amazing gift to receive for Christmas!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Win an AH-T600 in the Thermaltake UK Christmas Giveaway! 3

Terms & Conditions

This competition is both organized and run by Thermaltake UK with eTeknix having no involvement or influence at any stage. You can check out the official Thermaltake UK terms & conditions via the competition page here!

This competition is only open to UK residents. This is not a worldwide giveaway.
Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend