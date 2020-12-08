Win an AH-T600 in the Thermaltake UK Christmas Giveaway!

When it comes to PC chassis designs, you’re probably aware that there are models that range from the relatively standard to the fantastically sublime. And sometimes cases that are bordering on outright ridiculous. Put simply, there’s a lot to choose from!

If you want something, however, that offers a bit of a solid combination of the latter two aspects, then the Thermaltake AH-T600 has almost certainly pinged up on your radar. – If you would, therefore, love to implement your next PC build within this unique case design, then with the launch of their Christmas Giveaway, Thermaltake might just have something extra to put in your stocking.

Thermaltake Christmas Giveaway – Win an AH-T600 Chassis!

The Thermaltake AH-T600 is quite possibly one of the most unique chassis designs currently available on the market with it’s definitely distinctive ‘attack helicopter’ aesthetics. While we haven’t specifically reviewed the black version of the case (which is what’s being given away here), we imagine it’s pretty much similar to the white edition and, as such, if you want to learn more, you can check out our comprehensive review of it via the link here!

You can also check out the official product website here for the full list of features and specifications!

Where To Enter

Entering this competition is simplicity itself, all you need to do is click on the link here and submit as many entries as you like. – Remember, the more you enter the better chances you have to win! – And, let’s face it, this would make an amazing gift to receive for Christmas!

Terms & Conditions

This competition is both organized and run by Thermaltake UK with eTeknix having no involvement or influence at any stage. You can check out the official Thermaltake UK terms & conditions via the competition page here!

This competition is only open to UK residents. This is not a worldwide giveaway.