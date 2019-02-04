Windows 10 Adoption Increases But So Does 7

Windows 10 Pulls Ahead

Anyway, you look at it, it seems that Windows XP is finally dying. Despite users clinging onto it for many, many, years, with current user rates below 4% it seems that the most loved operating system might finally be bidding us farewell. While Windows 10 recently took the top spot in terms of OS domination, Windows 7 is still fighting a pretty tough battle. One which has seen many referring to it already as the ‘new XP’.

With the latest figures released by NetMarketShare, Windows 10 user rates did, again, increase in January. Surprisingly, however, Windows 7 rates also increased.

Why Is 7 Increasing?

It’s more than a little baffling to be sure. Particularly since Windows 7 officially only has one more year of consumer support remaining. Given that Windows 7 adoption figures dropped roughly 2% in December though, it’s unusual to see them actually increase in January. I can only presume that this is people finally ditching XP for Windows 7. I am, however, not entirely convinced by this as a full explanation either.

Current Market Usage

The current percentages for operating system usage show the following figures;

10 – 40.41%

7 – 36.94%

8.1 – 4.97%

XP – 3.96%

Checking out the figures, the growth of 10 is clear for all to see. In the last month alone it’s 2% increase was also completely taken from 7 users. It does, however, appear that Windows 7 might be successfully leaching those who have stubbornly remained loyal to XP. If Microsoft was hoping that the Windows 10 dominance would be complete by this point, they are surely going to be disappointed.

Windows 7 may only have 1 more official year of life left, but it’s clinging onto it remarkably well.

What do you think? Which operating system do you use? – Let us know in the comments!