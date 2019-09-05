Windows 10 (Finally) Gets Over 50% Market Share

It’s been around 4 years now since Windows 10 launched and if one thing has been made abundantly clear, it’s that people have been very slow in adopting the latest operating system platform. In fairness, there has been good reason for this. Firstly, it’s hard to ignore just how hard Microsoft shoved this down our throats. We got the option to update to it for free, but this was part of a huge campaign that saw Windows 7 and 8 users badgered for months to do it.

Since then, following more than a few problematic updates, Windows 10 doesn’t exactly have a glowing reputation with a lot of the PC community. As such, many have stubbornly refused to make the update.

Following the latest figures from Netmarketshare, however, it may have taken 4 years, but Windows 10 finally has a 50% operating system market share!

Windows 10 Tops 50% Market Share

At the start of the year, Windows 10 finally gained dominance over Windows 7. A factor which highlighted just how slow people were to transition to Windows 10. Since then, however, the latest operating system has been pushing ahead hovering at around 49%.

With official support set to end for Windows 7 this January (as well as Nvidia RTX features largely only being available on 10), it seems that people are finally, and likely grudgingly, making the move.

Moving Operating System

Microsoft is likely more than a little embarrassed that it has taken this long for people to adopt Windows 10. Particularly given how hard they pushed it. Like it or not, however, we fully expect that number to really start spiking towards the end of the year with that end-of-support for Windows 7 looming in the not too distant future.

If you haven’t updated to 10 yet, you’re likely going to. So, try and make the best out of a bad situation?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!