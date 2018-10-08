Windows 10 Oct Update Is Halted Due To Major Concerns

A little under a week ago, Microsoft began rolling out its October update. For users of Windows 10, we have grown rather accustomed to these bi-annual updates and so far things have gone relatively smoothly. At least, until now!. It wasn’t long after the latest October update started, however, that reports of major issues began appearing.

Following on from this, it seems that there must have been at least some truth to the rumours as in a report via The Verge, Microsoft has officially put a hold on the update roll-out until they can investigate why some users are experiencing problems.

What Is Happening?

Reports began emerging just before the weekend that many users were applying the October Update only to find that when they restarted afterwards, all of their personal files were deleted. To clarify, these are files contained with the C:/users which generally acts as the default document hub on Windows 10.

In addition to this though, many users also reported that following the update they were prompted to update Intel drivers (clearly where systems are applicable) and following which, major issues again developed.

What Should I Do?

Fortunately, Microsoft always implements these updates on a rolling basis. As such, the amount of people that could’ve been affected by an en-masse release has been avoided. If you haven’t had the update yet, Windows 10 will no longer prompt you to do so now. Not, at least, until this issue has been resolved.

Microsoft has, however, strongly urged people to not update in the unlikely event they are given the option. This also includes people who decided to manually download the update.

Put simply, if you haven’t been updated yet. Don’t do it! – In the meantime, you might want to check some precautionary advice we put here in regards to the issue.

What do you think? Have you made the update? Did you experience any problems with it? In addition, what do you think is the cause of the problem? – Let us know in the comments!