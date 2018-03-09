Next Windows Release Is Officially The Spring Creators Update

New Windows Release is confirmed as ‘Spring Creators Update’

A little over a month ago we reported how a new major Windows 10 update was reportedly in the works. The update, which was initially planned as a smaller periodic update, apparently grew well beyond initial expectations and as such reports suggested that Windows was considering following it out as a new Creators Update.

In a report via TechPowerUp, these rumors have now officially been confirmed, the next Windows 10 release will be the Spring Creators Update.

Spring Creators Update

We have at present received two Creators Updates released for Windows. Those have generally been well received by Windows 10 O/S users. Microsoft is of course always looking to update and improve their operating system. At least the ones they support. Since the Fall Creators Update, Windows 10 has largely been absent of any significant updates. That doesn’t, however, mean that Microsoft hasn’t been busy.

Too big an update to piecemeal

The current update, however, has reportedly grown too large for Microsoft to wish to piecemeal onto the community. It has, therefore, been preparing for a brand new Creators Update release. The formal confirmation of the name is in itself immaterial, but was is known, however, is that the update is going be released shortly.

When will the new Creators Update be released?

Reports suggest that a Windows Insider release will be made this Month. If successful, it is expected that the formal public release will be made in the next 3-4 weeks. Therefore the Spring Creators Update could be with us all by the end of April.

With a Fall and Spring update though, Microsoft is fast running out of months!

What do you think? Excited about the update? How did you fare with the previous updates? – Let us know in the comments!

