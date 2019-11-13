Winner Announced – Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System

Without a doubt representing one of our biggest competitions of the year, you may recall that we recently had an amazing CyberPower PC Ultra 5 RX Pro gaming PC giveaway!

If you missed it, then I’m afraid it’s too late now. You can, however, check out our written review of it here or watch the video below! The short version is, however, that it’s an amazing PC with plenty of oomph for any modern gaming release!

Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System Competition

As you might expect, after receiving masses of entrants, sadly there can only be one winner of this amazing system. So, who is it? Well, without further ado, we’re delighted to announce that the winner of the Cyberpower AMD Ultra 5 RX Pro gaming PC is…

Lesley Bradley

Congratulations / Better Luck Next Time

Our sincerest congratulations go out to Lesley. If you’re reading this now, be sure to check your e-mail as we’ll be contacting you in the very near future to arrange shipment!

If you didn’t win, better luck next time. Although don’t rule yourself out just yet. If this winner doesn’t get in touch with us we will have to pick a new one and that could be you. Although, in fairness, that’s never happened yet for a system.

As you know, we’re not shy about running competitions here at eTeknix. So be sure to check out our website and social media platforms for the next one!

If, at this point, you want to learn more about Cyberpower PC, you can check out their website via the link here!