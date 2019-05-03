World of Goo Goes Free on Epic Games Store

World of Goo

The weekend is nearly upon us and I daresay many of you already have some plans in mind. Perhaps a spot of gardening? Maybe a trip out? If you did, however, prefer some activities that don’t involve you getting outside and in the sunshine, then there’s something you got to see!

As part of their latest ‘free game’ promotion, the Epic Games Store is giving members the chance to play, own and keep World of Goo for free!

Free to Own!

It is certainly somewhat coincidental that the announcement comes literally just days after the developers surprised us all by releasing a new HD remaster for the game. Also being offered for free, however, it’s a little unclear a the moment whether this promotion will include that update, but who cares?… It’s a free game! And a bloody awesome one too!

The concept is relatively simple. Gets your blobs of Goo from A to B utilising as few of them as possible as building blocks.

Where Can I Get My Copy?

Presuming you already have the ‘Epic Games Launcher’ installed on your PC, a quick search of the front page will give you the link to claim your free copy.

Alternatively, you can also claim your copy via the official website which you can visit via the link here!

I can’t stress enough just how great a game this is and if it did manage to skip your radar, there’s no better opportunity to try this out for yourself!

What do you think? Have you ever played World of Goo? Claimed your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!