X399 Aorus Xtreme Threadripper Motherboard Review

Aorus Pro X399

We love a good high-end PC build, and I’m sure many of our readers do too. We’ve already seen that the latest AMD Threadripper CPUs are a bit of a wet sponge when it comes to gaming. However, when it comes to heavy lifting number-crunching, they simply cannot be beaten for their brutal performance and incredible price per core. Of course, getting the most out of your new CPU usually starts with a quality motherboard. The Aorus Pro X399 is about as feature-packed as they come, helping you unleash the full potential of the TR4 processors.

Features

The X3999 Aorus Pro is certainly well equipped, offering support for the entire TR4 range of CPUs, as well as quad-channel DDR4 memory and overclocking. You’ll find superb connectivity too. There are USB 3.0, 3.1, and Type-C inputs. Expansion cards can benefit from 4-way GPU support. They’re not the things that really grab my attention, however. There is ALC1220 audio, gold-plated solid power connectors, ESD and Surge protection, Triple M.2 drive mounts and more. This is a very robust motherboard that’s more versatile and feature-packed than most people will know what to do with.

Supports AMD 2 nd Generation Ryzen™ Threadripper™ and 1 st Generation Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors

Generation Ryzen™ Threadripper™ and 1 Generation Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors Quad Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 8 DIMMs, Up to 3600MHz+(OC)/ 3466MHz+(OC)

Server-Class Digital Power PWM Design & Ultra Durable™ Solid Pin Power Connectors

Cutting-edge Thermal Design with Fins-Array Heatsink and Direct Touch Heatpipe

4-Way Graphics Support with Dual Armor and Ultra Durable™ Design

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 with Triple Thermal Guard

Dual Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet Accelerator + AQUANTIA ® 10GbE BASE-T LAN

10GbE BASE-T LAN ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with ESS 9118 SABRE HiFi DAC

Intel ® Dual Band 802.11ac WIFI + Bluetooth 4.2

Dual Band 802.11ac WIFI + Bluetooth 4.2 RGB FUSION with Multi-Zone Digital LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Precise Digital USB Fuse Design for Stronger Protection

Ultra Durable™ NanoCarbon Base Plate & I/O Shield Armor

Rear Power/Reset/Clear CMOS Buttons

APP Center Including EasyTune™ and Cloud Station™ Utilities

What AORUS Had to Say

“X399 AORUS XTREME stays faithful to AORUS design principles with the contour of its armor resembling the falcon’s dominant ascension into the skies, capturing the prowess and attitude of the falcon in flight. The LED zone on the I/O armor can be likened to the windshield of futuristic spacecrafts, symbolizing advancement and an eye into the future of technology.”

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AORUS product page here.