Xbox Phil Spencer Confirms AMD Partnership For New Console

Next Gen Xbox Console Will Use AMD

Before the end of the year, it’s fairly certain that details surrounding the release of the next-generation of home consoles will be announced. Every indication suggests that both the PS5 and the Xbox One (Two?) will release in late 2020 and as such, the hype has to start somewhere. It seems, however, that Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed one of the long-standing rumours about the next Microsoft system.

In a report via WCCFTech, he has confirmed that a deal is in place with AMD to provide the chipsets for the next console.

CES 2019

During AMD’s keynote speech, Phil Spencer has said: “As a company, we look at the opportunity in gaming and one of the things I want to say is when we think who our partners are. We think about great companies that do great work but also do it in the right way. You’re somebody [speaking to AMD Chief Dr Lisa Su] that I respected a ton in this industry and I’ve seen the way you’ve led AMD, and I think having a partner like AMD that works so collaboratively with us on our future technology, but also as a cultural level I think fits so well, it’s awesome to have you as a partner.”

What Can We Expect?

It’s been fairly well established on the rumour mill that both Sony and Microsoft will be using AMD Ryzen based APUs for their next system. Remember that consoles do not have dedicated graphics. As such, the processing chip has to also be capable of producing graphics. With AMD making significant inroads (and a somewhat revival) of that technology, their selection seemed pretty guaranteed.

Of course, the small matter of them powering the current generation of consoles probably played a part too.

So, we at least know that the next Xbox console will be AMD powered. Just how good will it be though? I suspect we haven’t got long to wait to start hearing things!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!