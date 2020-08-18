Xbox Series X Retail Price is ‘Leaked’

With the launch of the Xbox Series X (and PlayStation 5) expected around November this year, one of the biggest remaining question marks, surrounding both consoles is how much will they cost? – For several months now we’ve heard rumors suggesting a price in the region of $500-$600, but sadly nothing particularly concrete and certainly nothing from either Sony or Microsoft.

Well, following a post by Twitter user ‘The Red Dragon‘, one of the members of the podcast has reportedly seen a price image from an unnamed retailer and, if you were hoping that the Xbox Series X was going to significantly undercut the PS5, you might be set for a huge disappointment!

Alanah Pearce says someone sent her a photo from a retail store computer showing Xbox Series X price of $599 pic.twitter.com/etWxdhPtd3 — THE RED DRAGON (@TWTHEREDDRAGON) August 15, 2020

Xbox Series X

So, presuming you watched the video clip above, it has been suggested that the Xbox Series X will retail for $599. So, what do we think about this? Well, firstly, just to get the point out of the way, there is no confirmation of this so take it with a grain of salt. As we noted above, we’ve heard a $600 price tag for months now and, as such, while hearing more confirmation of it is good (from the sense of trying to nail down a figure) it’s a number that can so easily be pulled out of the air citing ‘internal sources who wish to remain anonymous’.

Do we think it’s accurate though? Well, the short version is, yes, probably.

What Do We Think?

It is pretty much known that both Sony and Microsoft are aiming for around a $600 price tag for their next-gen gaming consoles and, with us now having further news seemingly nailing this down for the Xbox Series X, if you are planning on buying one of them this Christmas, having around $700 seems more than a little prudent. Well, $600 for the console and presumably another $100 for maybe a couple of games (or a 2nd controller).

There is, however, a glimmer of hope for those of you on more restrictive budgets. There is, after all, the small matter of the more budget-focused Xbox Series S which the clip did not address. With both Sony and Microsoft expected to confirm their prices within the next month, however, we don’t have much longer to go before we can put the rumors to bed with some final and confirmed MSRPs. Let’s just hope they’re not too bad!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!