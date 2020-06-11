XIII Remake Confirmed For November Release

First announced a little over a year ago, we got the fantastic news that XIII (the iconic cel-shaded first-person shooter) was getting a full-blown remake. Despite it apparently being set to release in November 2019, however, it was later confirmed in August that this had been delayed into 2020 and, until now, we’d heard very little of it since.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, a leaked promotional slide has confirmed that (pending the official rubber stamp) the XIII Remake is set to be released this November!

XIII Remake

In the slide, we can see apparent confirmation that the XIII remake will be released for the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on November 10th this year.

If you’re not overly familiar with the game (or old enough to remember it’s original release back in 2003) a quick look at the trailer below should give you a lot idea as to the highly-unique visual style this game represented and why, for many, this remake has been so highly-anticipated.

What Do We Think?

Despite the game being largely positively received upon launch, XIII was not a financial success. As such, many will be hoping that the remake will give the game enough of a shot in the arm to maybe lead to further sequels and perhaps a full-blown franchise.

For the moment, however, if you are looking forward to this release, pending the risk of another delay, you should be set to go in a little under 5 months!

