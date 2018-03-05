Yakuza 6 Accidentally Released for Free on the PlayStation Store

Sega Accidentally Releases Full Game

The follow-up to Yakuza 0 is one of Sega‘s most anticipated titles this year. Even the reported month-long delay was not enough to dissuade fans. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is coming out an April 17. However, some lucky fans were able to get the game for free for a short time. The mistake was originally spotted when a 36GB download for the game showed up on the PlayStation store a few days ago. As it turns out, fans who thought this was a simple demo were in for a surprise.

The large 36GB size is intentional as it contains the full game. Moreover, players could re-use their save game from the demo to continue.

The demo includes the prologue and a small section of the first chapter. Sega’s original plan is to have an alert pop-up after players reach beyond point, preventing them from continuing. While this was working perfectly fine for some players overseas, those in North America got a version without the restriction.

We apologize, but have had to remove the Yakuza 6: The Song of Life demo from the PlayStation Store. We are as upset as you are, and had hoped to have this demo available for everyone today. We discovered that some were able to use the demo to unlock the full game. 1/2 — SEGA (@SEGA) February 27, 2018

When Will Sega Re-Release a Demo for North America?

After finding out that this is happening, Sega promptly pulled out the demo from the PlayStation store. Although by that point, approximately hundreds of players have already downloaded the game.

The demo is supposedly a peace offering after announcing the delay last month. However, Sega did not state when or if the demo will be back up again for the North American market.

