YouTube Bans Alex Jones After His Attempted Evasion

YouTube Permanently Bans Alex Jones

Alex Jones is a highly controversial figure. The right-wing speaker has a number of usual conspiracy theories but generally is seen as a social commentator. Following a number of videos posted on his social media accounts last week though, several of the major platforms decided to issue him with a temporary ban. Despite this, he has still attempted to find a ‘work around’ the ban and continued to make posts.

In a report via Polygon though, YouTube has officially dropped the ban hammer on him.

Why Has YouTube Banned Him?

Initially, YouTube hit Alex Jones’ channel with a 90-day ban. This was due to him posting several videos which some considered to promote hate speech. Being entirely honest, I watched some of the videos in question and didn’t find them too controversial, but then again, I can understand why some would.

To try and circumvent this ban though, Alex Jones attempted to use other YouTube channels as proxy’s for his show. The video hosting site, however, twigged onto this fairly quickly and in response, they have issued a permanent ban on his account now. Put simply, Alex Jones is a persona non grata at YouTube.

Running Out Of Social Media

With Apple, Spotify, Facebook and now YouTube temporarily or permanently banning him now, he’s running out of social media platforms. At present, to the best of my knowledge, the only (mildly) mainstream platform he has left is Periscope. While this will definitely not mean the end of Alex Jones, it will cause quite a bit of disruption. All he really needs to do to fix it though is to just get a website and ISP who’ll host him. There’s got to be one surely?…

There are, however, many who will perceive this as another attack on the right-wing by social media.

