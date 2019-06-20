YouTube Consider Cutting All Children’s Content From Main Site

YouTube To Cut Kids Content?

It’s pretty clear that over the last 2 years, video hosting website YouTube has been struggling to come to grips with how to handle content posted on it’s website by minors. Only earlier this month that platform announced changes to the rules that meant that minors could no longer stream on the main website unless an adult was clearly visible.

In a report via The Verge, however, it seems that YouTube is giving serious thought to simply removing all children’s content from its main website. A move that would undoubtedly cause more than a few ripples with it’s community.

What Are They Thinking?

Ok, we should be clear that YouTube doesn’t want to ban kids from their video hosting platform. Instead, they are considering simply making it a requirement for them to post videos on their ‘kids’ specific platform and, in fairness, there is some logic to this.

YouTube has had more than a few moral dilemmas when it comes to children posting videos on their main platform. Not necessarily what the video is in itself, but more what can happen in the comments. Grooming, online bullying, it’s all a reality that YouTube is possibly feeling it has skirted for far too long.

There is, however, more than a little irony that their children specific platform has had more than it’s share of problems. Largely, however, caused by people deliberately exploiting the algorithm which was found to be less than bullet proof.

Will This Happen?

The chances that YouTube would put a blanket ban on minors posting on their main website is unlikely. It isn’t, however, entirely impossible either. As above, it’s a move that would undoubtedly upset many in the community, but I can’t help but feel deep down that it would also probably be a sensible decision.

To date, the video hosting site has kinda wrung it’s hands over the problem without ever really just taking a swing at a firm solution. We can’t, however, suspect that if they don’t do something soon, something will eventually force their hand.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!