Zotac Nvidia RTX 2060 Graphics Cards Leak Online

Zotac Nvidia RTX 2060

At this point, I’m starting to feel a little like a broken record. I do, however, think it necessary to always begin one of these news updates with the caveat that despite now masses of information being released for the RTX 2060 graphics card, Nvidia has still yet to formally confirm their existence. Admittedly, that will probably change at CES 2019 in a couple of weeks.

Why do we keep mentioning it though? Well, ultimately to ensure that we all keep our heads surrounding this technology. Nvidia does seem to rather like it when the speculation for a graphics card goes off the rails.

In a report via Videocardz, however, we do have another leak surrounding the upcoming GPU. This time, however, it’s Zotac’s turn!

What Do We Know?

In the report, it is suggested that Zotac will release 2 variants on the graphics card. It again reinforces the belief that the new 2060 will be an RTX card and, by proxy, that it will have elements of the ray tracing technology. It is, however, not quite as grand in scale as the 6 models that Gigabyte has planned for the range.

The specific details surrounding these cards are a lot more basic than the details we saw from the Gigabyte leak. In fact, the two images released appear to be completely identical. We can, therefore, only assume that the difference in model will be a slight variation on the performance. With CES 2019 just around the corner though, I suspect we haven’t got long to find out for certain!