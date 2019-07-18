Zotac Reveals Low-Profile Nvidia 1650 Graphics Card

With the release of the Nvidia 16XX range of graphics cards, users were given a more budget-friendly alternative to the 20XX range that had most of the performance with some of the technology. It’s a range that has proven to be popular with many who either couldn’t afford the more higher-end 20XX models or simply didn’t care about the ray tracing technology. In terms of low-profile releases, however, there hasn’t (to date) been that many from the range.

Last month, MSI was one of the first to release a low-profile Nvidia 1650 graphics card. Now, in a report via TechPowerUp, Zotac has also decided to join the party with their own release!

Zotac Low-Profile Nvidia 1650 Graphics Card

When the 1650 graphics card was released, it was seen as something of a logical successor to the highly popular (but woefully underpowered) 1050. Thankfully, Nvidia didn’t repeat the mistakes of the past and the 1650 is actually surprisingly solid as an entry-level model.

This low-profile version has, however, clearly been designed with the mini-ITX market in mind. As such, if you’re looking for a build on a budget, this could prove to be your solution.

How Much Does It Cost?

Current sales prices show the graphics card to retail for a price in the region of £150. This is, incidentally, around the same price as the full-sized model.

Offering two display ports and a DVI adaptor, it is perhaps a little disappointing not to see an HDMI connector. Then again, with more modern graphics cards seeming to err away from that technology now, that isn’t too much of a surprise.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!