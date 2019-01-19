Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown May See PC VR Release

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released on console yesterday and so far the feedback and reviews suggest it’s every bit as fantastic as it looked. When we tried it out at EGX 2018 last summer, we were highly impressed with the presentation. Admittedly, with it being in development for so long, this could have easily gone either way. Fortunately, however, it is a pretty exceptionally polished flight game with a fantastic combination of realism and arcade style action.

In a report via VentureBeat, however, it seems that the developers are still open to ideas for the game.

VR

At the time of writing, Ace Combat 7 does have VR. It is, however, exclusive to the PS4. Eagle-eyed viewing of the details, however, show that this is marked as ‘first on PS4’. This would, therefore, indicate that when the PC version releases (of February 1st) it may also include VR features. If not on release, then at least afterwards via a patch.

Is It Worth Playing?

I’ve played the game in total for roughly 2 hours and while I will not pretend that this is enough to give you a full-representation, what I can say is that if you have been hankering for a flight combat game, this will definitely fill a void! It managed to perfectly straddle the gap between arcade and simulation while still appealing to both sets of fans.

It is currently available on console, so you can get it now if you want. As above, however, PC owners will have to wait until February 1st.

