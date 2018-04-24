AMD Starts Trimming 1st Gen Ryzen Processors

AMD’s Pinnacle Ridge Takes Over From Summit Ridge

Last week, AMD introduced a new lineup of processors. On April 19, the second generation Ryzen processors finally launched. Based on the new Zen+ process, the new processors replace the old Zen lineup. Originally launched last year, AMD is getting ready to phase out the first generation Ryzen CPUs. According to a new report, AMD has already marked end of life six SKUs from Summit Ridge.

The six SKUs are the Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X, and 1700; Ryzen 5 1600X, 1400, and Ryzen 3 1200. The processors are replaced by a combination of Pinnacle Ridge and Raven Ridge with 6 SKUs as well. The new Pinnacle Ridge CPUs are the 2700X, 2700, 2600X, and 2600. The 2700X replaces the 1800X and 1700X, while the Ryzen 7 2700 fills in for the Ryzen 7 1700. Moving onto the hexacores, the 2600X and 2600 replaces the 1600X and 1600 though the Ryzen 5 1600 is still alive for now.

AMD More Diverse For Budget Market

For Raven Ridge, the new APUs fill in the bottom of the market. The Ryzen 5 2400G replaces the Ryzen 5 1400 while the Ryzen 3 2200G takes over from the Ryzen 3 1200. This continues the trend of APUs being the bottom segment of the market. It is unclear at this point if there will be any budget pure CPUs from AMD. As it stands, the APUs are already very CPU competitive and the hexacores aren’t that much more expensive either.

Since the old chips are EOL, retailers will sell out their supply without replacements. While this may be a concern with enterprise markets which want more longevity, AMD’s platform takes care of that. By sticking to AM4, the new processors can more or less act as stand-ins after a firmware update. This is one major benefit to keeping the same socket platform over the long term. AMD will supply the Ryzen 5 1500X and Ryzen 3 1300X for this generation as well.