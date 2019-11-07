AMD 3rd-Gen Threadripper Prices are (Possibly) Revealed

All going well, AMD will formally reveal their 3rd-generation Threadripper processors later today. This will, hopefully, put an end to a lot of the speculation and rumours surrounding them. With several hours still to go until the rumoured embargo time (9 am EST/2 pm GMT), it seems that we do still have time for a few more to squeeze through the door! For example, earlier this morning some of the MSI motherboard releases were leaked online which you can check out here!

In a report via Videocardz, however, a new leak from an undisclosed distributor has seemingly confirmed some of the expected prices of the AMD Threadripper releases.

AMD 3rd-Gen Threadripper Processor Prices

Sadly, the leak doesn’t confirm the entire price structure for the 3rd-generation releases. It does, however, give some indication to at least two of the models. So, how much do they cost?…

Threadripper 3960X – $1,399

Threadripper 3970X – $1,999

As you might expect, they’re not cheap. Despite this, however, they are still expected (even after the retailer addons) to come at a relatively less expensive price than the Intel equivalents. Albeit, Intel has reportedly delayed their latest HEDT releases until the end of this month to (possibly) adjust their own prices.

What Do We Think?

While these are unconfirmed rumours from an unconfirmed source, the prices do seem about what we were expecting. Admittedly, these might be slighter higher or lower when they are finally confirmed (and hit shelves). For the moment, however, if you were curious as to how much they will cost, this will at least give you an idea.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new AMD Threadripper processors? Are these prices more, less or about what you were expecting? – Let us know in the comments!