AMD is Making the 5600 XT Faster to Combat Nvidia Price Cuts?

Earlier this week, it was revealed that in response to the upcoming launch of the AMD 5600 XT graphics card, Nvidia was cutting the price of its standard 2060. A cynical move? Almost certainly! It was, however, the easiest way for Nvidia to effectively attempt to shut down the 5600 XT before it even hit the market.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that AMD may be planning a response of their own. Namely, by making the 5600 XT even faster than when originally revealed.

AMD Makes the RX 5600 XT Faster!

In the report, it has been suggested that just 4 days ahead of the launch, AMD has released a new vBIOS to its AIB partners. One that specifically looks to push the clock speeds of the 5600 XT further than the original numbers.

Using the Sapphire Pulse as a comparison, eagle-eyed observers have noticed that since the card was originally announced, the boost clock speed has since jumped up to 1750MHz from the original 1620Mhz. You can check the product PR launch article we wrote here as proof of the original number with the newly updated figure via Sapphire here!

What Do We Think?

Having covered the original Sapphire Pulse release personally, I can 100% confirm that the gaming and boost clock speed numbers have changed. Literally in just the last few days. As such, it seems more than likely that, when the 5600 XT hits the market, it’s going to be notably faster than we originally thought. I should note though that it is highly irregular to see such a significant bios update this close to release.

In theory, it boils down to one of two things. 1 – AMD has found a means of squeezing some extra performance out of it. 2 – They’re simply just pushing it a little harder than planned. If it is the latter, however, then temperatures are likely going to be a key factor.

Will this be enough to make people opt for AMD instead of Nvidia though? Well, that will boil down to performance vs price. It is, however, all a bit weird, but certainly interesting!

What do you think? Does this news mean you’ll give more consideration to the 5600 XT? – Let us know in the comments!