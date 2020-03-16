AMD Launches its Ryzen 4000 Mobile Renoir Processors

Since the launch of the AMD Ryzen desktop platform back in 2017, Team Red has been showing tentative signs of dipping its toe back in the laptop market. While a number of models available do feature Ryzen based processors, however, they’re not without their problems. This is largely based on the fact that power management can severely hamper the CPUs performance.

In a report via Videocardz, however, AMD is set to formally launch its Ryzen 4000 mobile ‘Renoir’ platform today and, as such, we should be looking at a huge step in the right direction!

AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ Mobile Processors

So, are they going to be better than the prior models? Well, AMD is already on record saying that, at least in their opinion, the Ryzen 4000 platform will be the best mobile CPUs ever seen. Quite the claim, but then would you expect them to say anything different?

Featuring a 7nm node design and their latest Vega APU platform, however, it seems pretty clear that these are going to pack (at least in theory) a pretty hefty punch. Will people consider it as their next laptop purchase though?…

Will They Be Better Than Intel?

It’s hardly any secret that for nearly 20 years, Intel has had the laptop market pretty well sewn-up. There were indications last year, however, that AMD was (slowly but surely) starting to close the gap.

If these new Ryzen 4000 processors can genuinely be better than Intel, then we can see many people choosing them for their next laptop. I mean, we’ve already seen masses of people choosing AMD’s desktop processors for their latest builds.

With the various manufacturing partners expected to start accepting pre-orders on their AMD Ryzen 4000 laptops today, things are certainly set to get a little interesting!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new laptop? Would you consider one with an AMD processor? – Let us know in the comments!