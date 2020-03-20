AMD Releases First RDNA 2 Demo Running DirectX 12 Ultimate

/ 3 hours ago

With both the specifications now confirmed for both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 (check the links for more info), we now know (as an absolute fact) that both consoles will be utilizing a custom AMD RDNA 2 chip. Well, in something of a tech demo to show off the possibilities, AMD has released a video showcasing the chipset running ray-tracing via Microsoft’s DirectX 12 ultimate!

AMD RDNA 2 Showcases Ray Tracing Tech Demo

To say that the video looks good would clearly be something of an understatement. The main crux of it, however, at least to us humble consumers, is that this may be our first gateway into what we can truly expect from next-gen consoles and, more specifically, their next-gen graphics.

It seems pretty clear that, for the first time in a while, consoles are genuinely going to give PC’s a run for their money in terms of high-end graphical production. A fact that may be difficult to swallow for dedicated PC gamers.

Expect More To Come!

While this video is certainly highly-impressive, we expect this to merely be the tip of the iceberg in the coming months. Particularly as AMD, Sony and Microsoft will all be keen to highlight their systems and/or technology advancements in the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

All you have to decide now I suppose is which side of the fence you’re sitting on. Are you planning on getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X? – Let us know in the comments and particularly if you’ve recently changed your mind!

