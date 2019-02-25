AMD Rumours – Price Cuts To Both RX 590 & 580 GPUs

AMD Launch ‘Promotional’ Price Drops

Last week, just ahead of the release of the Nvidia 1660 Ti, AMD pulled a rather cynical move by dropping the price of their Vega 56 graphics card. In fairness, it was probably a smart move as in our benchmarking at least, the AMD card provided a notably higher level of performance for what is (comparatively now) a much lower price. Yes, the Vega 56 is older and requires more power. If you were, however, considering getting a 1660 Ti, Team Red has at least given you some food for thought.

AMD did attempt to explain the situation away as it being a ‘promotion’ rather than a price cut, but we all knew why they had made this cut. Announcing this news the day before the 1660 Ti release?… The timing said it all!

RX 590 & 580

While the initial price cuts (let’s call a spade a spade here) initially just targeted the Vega 56. There were more than a few indications that Team Red would follow this up with cuts to both their entire RX 5XX series. This was with a specifically keen strategy on the RX 590 and 580. In a report via WCCFTech, these rumours have been added to with some suggestions of what retail prices we can expect.

Prices – Current And Potential!

At the time of writing, we can confirm that the Vega 56 has already been widely discounted to the circa £250 price tag. This ‘promotion’, however, may go a lot deeper than that. The below are indications as to what prices we may be able to expect in the coming weeks.

Vega 56 – £250 (Already confirmed).

RX 590 – £210 (TBC) – Around a £30 drop on current prices.

RX 580 – £180 (TBC) – Around a £20 drop on current prices.

RX570 – £120 (Presently just rumoured)

Admittedly, if the RX 590 doesn’t drop below the £200, it’s going to be hard to make the case to purchase it over the Vega 56. That being said, if you are a fan of AMD or are looking for an inexpensive graphics card, the coming weeks might prove to be more than a little interesting. Particularly since the RX 5XX series is a very solid performer. Oh, and don’t forget the free games you get with it too! Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2.

To us, that’s more than a bit of a bargain!

