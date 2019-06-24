AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU Euro Prices Now Listed on Retail Site

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Listed for €548.90

AMD‘s next-generation Ryzen 3000 processors are not due to arrive until July 7th. However, certain retail sites have now begun listing them. In fact, one Portuguese retailer, GlobalData has put them up online. This also gives us our first full listing of prices in Euro since the official MSRP given has been only for US dollars so far.

Also included are the Ryzen 2000 series prices in USD and Euro for comparison. Ryzen 3000 also now maxes up to 12/24 core/thread option at the top end. In comparison, the Ryzen 2000 only tops out at 8/16 with the Ryzen 7 2700X. The new Ryzen 3000 models also offer both much higher base frequencies as well as boost frequencies.

Which AMD Ryzen 3000 Processor Should I Get?

Obviously, there are a lot to choose from, even just among the Ryzen 3000 lineup. To make things easy for you, we have this handy article guide prepared: AMD Ryzen 7nm AM4 CPU Buying Guide.

What Do I Need to Know About AMD X570 Motherboards?

Along with the new processor comes the new X570 chipset as well. Although, AMD uses the same socket AM4, there are some conditional incompatibilities that users should be aware of this time. Here is a handy buying guide for you: AMD X570 Motherboard buying guide.