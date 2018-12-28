Apple Files For ‘Bending’ Patent But Not For Their iPad Pro

Apple Applies For ‘Bending Patent’

Apple has come under more than a little criticism over the last couple of weeks when it was revealed that a significant number of their iPad Pro models ‘featured’ a slight bent in the design. While Apple has acknowledged the issue (which was caused due to the manufacturing process), they have since significantly tried to play down the significance of it. Worse, they even began defending it!

In a report via The Star, however, a recent patent application by the company certainly has more than a little irony about it.

Yes, despite all the displeasure surrounding the accidentally bend iPad Pros, Apple has just made a patent application to create deliberately bent products.

What Does This Mean?

Well, firstly, it isn’t Apple trying to find a ‘get out of jail’ for this problem. It is, however, far more likely an indication that the company is looking to get onto the ‘bending screen’ technology. A technology that has already been displayed by a number of companies including Samsung. The timing of their patent application is, however, pretty poor at best! It may not, however, be their fault.

Not Apple’s Fault

Further investigation into the patent shows that it was originally filed in March 2018. Due to the patent process, however, it has only just surfaced on the records. As above though, I think we can all agree the timing couldn’t be worse! With the bending iPad Pro already starting to carry the name ‘bentgate’, it will be curious to see what happens from here.

What do you think? Is this just a case of really poor timing? Would you be unhappy with a bent iPad Pro? – Let us know in the comments!