Apple iPhone 11 – What We Know So Far!

Apple iPhone 11

Apple is not necessarily expected to release anything too huge on the smartphone front in 2019. However, we are at the very least expecting some kind of formal announcement on their latest phone. Namely, the iPhone 11.

It is not expected to be revealed for quite some time yet. However, there have already been a number of news and rumours surrounding the release. While there are a few details and speculations we can tell you about below, we will regularly be updating this article as required.

Put simply, we want to make this your one-stop shop for iPhone 11 news. – So… The iPhone 11 – What do we know so far?

Models

With Apple launching 3 models in 2018, we expect to see something similar when the iPhone 11 comes out. There is unconfirmed speculation that these models will be the iPhone 11, Max and 11R.

These names/models are not confirmed at present. Despite that, however, it does seem a likely branding. At the very least, it falls into the usual remit of their release schedules.

Camera

It came to our attention earlier this month that at least one of the Apple iPhone 11 models will feature a triple camera design.

While not all models are expected to carry this design, it does at least give some indication that Apple is treating the camera technology very seriously with their next generation of smartphones. This is, of course, likely to try and ‘keep pace’ with their competitors. For example, Samsung and Huawei have pushed the camera boat out with their latest smartphone releases.

The purpose of these multiple cameras is often to provide better focusing and image quality. This works by being based off 3 individual images. These are then compiled together to create one singular (hopefully high quality) picture.

A mild side note – There was, briefly, talk of some form of a 3D camera being introduced with this release. Those rumours have, however, cooled significantly and are now shifting more towards the iPhone 12 being a more likely candidate.

Waterproof Display & Charging

Early indications are suggesting that Apple is going to push for some form of waterproofing. This is believed to be specific with the screen rather than overall submersible protection. This should, however, (in theory) allow the screen to operate correctly. Specifically in rainfall which can give you problems on prior models.

While it might have perhaps been more encouraging to hear rumours of tougher screens, it’s certainly an interesting point.

In regards to the charging. This phone release will likely (again) feature wireless charging. It is believed, however, that in terms of cable charging, Apple will stubbornly stick with their Lightning-Port design. Those hoping for the far more universal USB-C are likely to be disappointed.

Security

While the iPhone 11 will likely feature the same security protections of the previous generations (thumbprint/pin code etc.) there are more than a few indications to suggest that the phone may look to incorporate some kind of ‘facial recognition’.

This is largely based upon a patent application that was made in 2018 that has yet to be featured in any Apple product.

This would, of course, prove to be a highly effective form of security. Given how the thumb technology works, however, this does seem something to appeal to the tech-crowd rather than a genuinely useful feature.

5G

While some might be surprised that Apple is not going to release their next-generation phone this year, it appears that 5G may be playing more than a little part in the decision.

With the (effective) implementation of the latest wireless network not really expected until 2020, while it is hardly conclusive it is persuasive.

When Is It Out?

Every indication suggests that Apple will announce the existence of the iPhone 11 this year. It is, however, exceptionally unlikely that it will actually be released in 2019.

Although nothing is confirmed, the iPhone 11 will more than likely be released in the late Summer of 2020.

How Much Will It Cost?

It the past has taught us anything, it’s that it will more than likely be expensive! – Admittedly, this is a very subjective term, but the most basic model of the iPhone 11 shouldn’t cost much less than $999.

On the other side of the coin, the highest-tier of release will likely provide you with little change from $1,300.

Keeping You Up To Date!

As above, we will be regularly updating this article as more news and rumours come to our attention. While any concrete news is unlikely until later in the year, we will attempt to refrain from updating this with some of the more (putting it as politely as possible) ‘speculative’ news.

If you are, however, a huge fan of Apple or have an interest in the iPhone 11, make sure to bookmark this page as we will be regularly updating it to bring you the latest news!