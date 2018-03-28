ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon Video Card Lineup Unveiled

ASRock Phantom Gaming Now Official

Rumours of ASRock starting to manufacture their own line of graphics card surfaced a month ago. Three weeks ago news of AMD and ASrock reaching a deal surfaced. Then ASRock Japan teased fans with that the name of the new line is “Phantom Gaming”. Now ASRock’s official product page for these Radeon cards have gone live. Giving full specifications and look at what they are offering.

What Features Are Available in These Phantom Gaming Video Cards?

ASRock lists four video cards so far: An RX 550 2G, RX 560 2G, RX 570 8G and RX 580 8G video card. Both the RX 550 and RX 560 2G use a single fan mini-ITX size card design. Meanwhile the RX 570 and RX 580 use a dual-fan design. All use dual-ball bearing fans with a rated lifespan of 50,000 to 100,000 hours.

The RX 570 and RX 580 are also pre-overclocked OC versions so their heatsinks are significantly larger than the RX 550/RX 560 version. In fact it uses a copper contact point and three grooved and copper powder sintered interface heatpipes to distribute heat from the core.

ASRock also has a custom utility that goes along with these video cards. Called the Phantom Gaming Tweak Utility, it allows for monitoring and overclocking.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Lineup

There is no pricing or availability information yet, but expect these to show up in local ASRock distributors soon. For more information, visit: https://www.asrock.com/microsite/PhantomVGA/