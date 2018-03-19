ASRock Reveals J5005-ITX Motherboard

An ASRock motherboard aimed at HTPC builders.

Usually, motherboards equipped with Intel’s Gemini Lake SoCs include the Celeron J4005. That’s because this is a relatively affordable and capable solution for day-to-day tasks. However, ASRock has decided to tackle the premium route with its new ITX motherboard. The J5005-ITX incorporates the Pentium Silver J5005 chip, which is a bit more expensive but also more powerful when compared to the Celeron. The J5005 comes with a quad-core “Goldmont Plus” CPU complemented by a UHD Graphics 605 iGPU. The motherboard will work nicely with internal PSUs, as it gets its juice from a 24-pin ATX connector.

RAM, expansion slots, and connectivity.

ASRock’s J5005 motherboard features a pair DDR4 SO-DIMM slots for a maximum of 8GB DDR4. As for expansion slots, there’s a PCI-Express x1 and an M.2 E-key slot that supports WLAN cards. We should also mention the HDMI 2.0, D-Sub, and DVI display ports, as well as the four USB 3.0 ports, 8-channel HD audio, and gigabit Ethernet. As we mentioned before, this board seems ideal for HTPC builders. The UHD Graphics 605 solution is powerful enough for 4K videos through 10-bit HEVC encode/decode hardware acceleration. We expect this ASRock motherboard to cost around $200 or $250.

