ASRock X299M Extreme 4 Motherboard Review

We’ve been having a lot of fun testing ASRock motherboards these last few weeks. Firstly, we tested their awesome X470 Taichi Ultimate, and more recently, their X299 Taichi XE. Both of those are pretty crazy motherboards with the prices to match. However, if you’re looking for a little more modestly extreme solution, the X299M Extreme 4 Micro-ATX motherboard has a lot to offer, without getting too crazy, and costing under £200.

What ASRock Had to Say

“Extra-large aluminium alloy heatsink along with heat pipe that effectively take away heat from the MOSFET, so that your whole system may perform more stable. Designed with an 11-Power-Phase Design, this motherboard features sturdy components and completely smooth power delivery to the CPU. Plus, it offers unmatched overclocking capabilities and enhanced performance with the lowest temperature for advanced gamers as well.” – ASRock

Features

With support for the entire Intel X-Series 2066 processor range, it’s obviously built for the enthusiast market. For those building extreme gaming systems or a workstation, it has a lot to offer. It will support multiple GPUs, blazing fast M.2 storage, 4266+ (OC) DDR4 memory, and much more. Of course, added perks like the XXL Aluminium Alloy Heatsink design, RGB lighting and Realtek ALC1220 audio are very welcome additions also.

Supports Intel ® Core™ X-Series Processor Family for the LGA 2066 Socket

Supports DDR4 4266+(OC)

XXL Aluminum Alloy Heatsink & Heatpipe Design

3 PCIe 3.0 x16

NVIDIA ® Quad SLI™, AMD Quad CrossFireX™

2 USB 3.1 Gen2 10Gb/s (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C)

6 USB 3.1 Gen1 (2 Front, 4 Rear)

Dual Intel ® Gigabit LAN

ASRock RGB LED

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASRock website here.