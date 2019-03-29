Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Available Now

Seven Years Since the Original

Ubisoft has released a new remastered version of Assassin’s Creed III. Just in case you don’t remember which one this was, it is the one set in the United States. It also seems to be one of the least popular ones in the franchise, which makes you wonder why they chose to remaster this instead of Assassin’s Creed I or II for example.

Either way, the new version supports 4K UHD, enhanced graphics as well as gameplay mechanics. The environment gets a polishing and even the character models have more polygons.

Furthermore, it is also the complete version. Which means it contains the Assassin’s Creed III Liberation and all original solo DLC, including The Tyranny of King Washington in the same package.

How Much is Assassin’s Creed III Remastered?

It is available as a stand alone copy for $39.99 in case you have not played the original. However, in case you are already an AC fan and have the season pass for AC Odyssey, then you are in luck. It means this game is available to you completely for free. Simply log into your Uplay account and you should see the game in there.

In case you are unsure if your system can run the game, read this article from last week.