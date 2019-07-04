ASUS Confirms ROG Phone 2 Will Have a 120Hz Screen

Chinese Promotional Material Reveals Upgrade

ASUS released their ROG Phone a year ago. Many, believing it to be the company’s response to Razer’s smartphone move. However, one feature it came up short with was the screen. Razer makes use of a 120Hz panel on their first go-round. However, the original ROG Phone only had a 90Hz AMOLED screen.

Now thanks to a promotional material spotted at Weibo (via DroidHolic), we can now confirm that the upcoming 2nd Gen ROG smartphone will finally have a 120Hz screen. This should allow for a smoother experience, whether simply scrolling to read or gaming.

What Else is New With The ASUS ROG Phone 2?

Aside from the screen upgrade, GizChina unearthed some possible leaked specs, courtesy of a 3C certification document. This suggests that the phone will come with a 30W charger, and that the 2nd Gen phone will come in two model variants.

Internally, the device will be most likely using Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 855 SoC. Which will most likely paired with a massive 12GB memory. This of course requires better cooling, especially if it is going to be for playing games.

As for the launch date, it is expected to launch in a few weeks. Specifically, during the ChinaJoy Expo on July 23rd.