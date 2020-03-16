ASUS RoG PUGIO II Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

ASUS doesn’t seem to release a lot of gaming peripherals each year, but when they do, they’re pretty much always something amazing. Some of their big hitters from the last few years are still flagship products today. Take the STRIX Scope Keyboard, Gladius II Mouse, Spatha Wireless Mouse, and the Delta Headset. As you can see from those reviews, which I wrote, I do love a premium ASUS peripheral, and I’m sure you do too. It also means I’m pretty excited to see what the ASUS RoG PUGIO II Gaming Mouse has to offer!

Equipped with 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless technology, up to 100 hours of battery life, a seven-button programmable configuration, with built-in memory for DPI, lighting and macros, and a boot full of RGB tech.

There have been a few updates since the last model too, with the mouse now having wireless tech, obviously, it’s 1g lighter (not that you’ll be able to tell), and the sensor has been extensively upgraded from 7200 DPI to a new 16000 DPI design. The ergonomics are completely changed too, dropping the blocked design, for a more IntelliMouse-like design.