ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E Gaming Motherboard Review

ASUS Rog STRIX X570-E

Today we’ve got ten or more new X570 motherboards going live, wow, what a crazy week! Of course, that’s not all, as today also marks the launch of both the new Radeon graphics cards and a new range of 3rd Gen Ryzen processors! We’ve already seen the STRIX X570 Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard, and the TUF Gaming X570 Plus, but now it’s time for the ROG STRIX X570-E Gaming!

The STRIX series has always been a big hit with gamers around the world. Blending high-end overclocking, amazing connectivity and stunning aesthetics into one neat package. Sure, they’re often a bit more expensive, but you do get a lot for you money.

Equipped with a 12+4 Phase VRM, alloy chokes, high-quality capacitors, and featuring massive heatsinks with a joining 8mm heat pipe. There’s also a massive heatsink with active fan on the chipset that blends into being the M.2 heatsink too. This motherboard takes cooling performance pretty seriously, which should keep the enthusiasts pretty happy.

All that high-end cooling is there for high-end hardware though. You’ll find the latest PCIe 4.0 with three full-size slots, two of them armoured. There’s also a pair of M.2 mounts ready for the new Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs. Super fast storage is backed up with fast connectivity too; 2.5 Gbps LAN, Gigabit LAN, and WiFi 6 802.11 AX will keep you well catered for. Audio comes from the flagship SupremeFX S1220A with DTS Sound Unbound. Throw in Aura Sync RGB, USB Type-C, automatic overclocking, and so much more for good measure.

Features

AM4 socket: Ready for 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors to maximize connectivity and speed with up to two M.2 Drives, USB 3.2 Gen2 and AMD StoreMI

Aura Sync RGB: ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including RGB headers and addressable Gen 2 GRB headers

Optimal Power Solution: 12+4 power stages with ProCool II power connector, alloy chokes and durable capacitors to support multi-core processors

Comprehensive cooling: Active chipset heatsink, MOS heatsink with 8mm heatpipe, dual on-board M.2 heatsinks and a water pump + header

Gaming connectivity: Supports PCIe 4.0, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2 and features dual M.2 and USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C connectors

Gaming networking: 2.5Gbps LAN and Intel Gigabit Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MU-MIMO, and gateway teaming via GameFirst V

5-Way Optimization: Automated system-wide tuning, providing overclocking and cooling profiles that are tailor made for your rig

Gaming audio: High fidelity audio with SupremeFX S1220A, DTS® Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III to draw you deeper into the action

Easy DIY: ROG-patented pre-mounted I/O shield, ASUS SafeSlot, ASUS Node connector and BIOS Flashback™ for a friendlier building experience

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

