ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ 144Hz HDR Monitor Arriving in June

New 4K UHD G-Sync HDR from ASUS ROG

With Acer announcing the arrival of their Predator X27, it only makes sense for ASUS to answer in the form of the PG27UQ. The latest addition to the ROG Swift family shares many of the same features as the Acer Predator X27. Both have a 27″ 3840 x 2160 4K UHD Quantum Dot IPS panel which is overclockable to 144Hz. Both also support NVIDIA’s G-sync technology. However, ASUS made sure to add several more features unique to the ROG brand.

What Features Does the ROG Swift PG27UQ Have?

The ROG Swift PG27UQ features HDR technology for a range of luminance that is closer to what the human eye can experience, and provides a wider color range than traditional monitors. The PG27UQ even has DisplayHDR 1000 certification, joining Philips’ 436M6VBPAB as one of the first to have it.



The ROG Swifth PG27UQ also uses an ambient light sensor to check the light conditions around you and adjust the brightness levels of the display. The sensor lowers brightness in dark conditions and raises brightness in well-lit conditions.

Like all ROG products, the ROG Swift PG27UQ is also Aura Sync Lighting compatible. Which means it comes with RGB LEDs which can be synchronized with other ASUS Aura Sync Lighting compatible products. The monitor can even cast the ROG logo onto the wall as well as on the table it stands on via the customizable light signature.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ?

Like the Acer Predator X27, expect the ROG Swift PG27UQ to be in the $1,999 USD ballpark once it goes on sale around June 2018.