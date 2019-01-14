ASUS Rolling Out Z390 BIOS Updates for 128GB DDR4 Support

Z390 Now Supports More RAM

It might have been overlooked due to all the CES 2019 hardware news, but it appears that ASUS is rolling out Z390 BIOS updates with 128GB DDR4 support. The latest memory reference code now includes up to 128GB DDR4 on the dual-channel memory platform.

Formerly, the Z390 chipset boards supported a maximum of 64GB. Those who wish to use 128GB could only do so on the Intel HEDT X299 platform. Mostly since the only 128GB kits available are 8x 16GB modules, and X299 boards usually have four DIMM slots to fill. Meanwhile, Z390 motherboards have at most, four DIMM slots so this required 32GB DDR4 modules.

ASUS has been working with G.SKILL in bringing these “Double-Capacity” DDR4 to the market. In fact, G.SKILL announced theirs three months ago. Similarly, ZADAK also have these double-capacity modules ready, compatible with ASUS boards that support it.

Obviously, these memory module kits are quite pricey. ZADAK‘s DC DDR4 is available in 64GB (2x 32GB) kits running at 3000MHz, 3200MHz and 3600MHz speeds. These cost $799, 899, and 999 USD respectively. So a 128GB (4x32GB) 3600MHz DC DDR4 will run you almost $2,000 USD.

Which ASUS Motherboards have 128GB DDR4 Support?

Since 128GB DDR4 support requires Intel’s latest 9th Gen Core processors, check the latest BIOS updates for your ASUS board.

Visit the ASUS Helpdesk and select your Z390 motherboard from the list to see the latest version.