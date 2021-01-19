Bayonetta 3 Creator Insists it is Still On the Way!

Back in 2017, it was confirmed that a brand new game from the exceptionally popular Bayonetta franchise was on the way and, more so, that it would retain the somewhat tradition of being a Nintendo exclusive. Well, at least on its initial launch. – Since then, however, news on the game has been exceptionally limited and it even got the point that last year the creator of the game, Hideki Kamiya, felt compelled to take to social media to tell people to stop asking if the game had been canceled.

Following a report via Eurogamer, we do have some news on Bayonetta 3, albeit it isn’t perhaps as detailed as you might have hoped.

Bayonetta 3

Speaking in an interview, Bayonetta creator, Hideki Kamiya, confirmed that he is indeed still working on the third instalment in the franchise and, as per the original remit, it is still intended to be an exclusive launch for the Nintendo Switch. – Taking things a step further, however, while he wasn’t able to reveal anything specific at the time, he did go onto confirm that some kind of announcement surrounding the game will be made at some point this year.

“I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been cancelled. I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been cancelled by any means. Please look forward to it!”

What Do We Think?

So, something is coming this year from Bayonetta 3, but based on the comments made, I don’t think we should get too excited that the game will definitely be released this year. I mean, sure, it’s possible, but at the same time, based on the comments made, it may simply be a trailer with a launch date set for early 2022.

Given how absolutely amazing Bayonetta 1 and 2 were, however, I daresay that many of you who absolutely adored those games are eagerly anticipating the next addition. At the same time though, perhaps they (or you) can be willing to wait a bit longer for it to be done and done well if, after all, Hideki Kamiya is still pretty adamant that work is ongoing with it! – Which is it, so don’t ask him if the game has been canceled!

