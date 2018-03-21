Blackberry Announce Creation Of A Fan Club

Blackberry Launches Fan Club

It’s probably been a very long time since you owned a Blackberry phone, but believe it or not they do have a rather solid fanbase. It would seem that the keyboard integrated phone, despite being the subject of ridicule to many, has a very firm following. Following the takeover purchase of Blackberry in 2016, the company has been endeavoring to improve its image and through certain restructuring actually managed to turn a profit last year. It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the company though. For example only earlier this week we reported how their phones were the communication device of choice for drug cartels.

With the company describing its supporters as some of the “most loyal and passionate in the world,” it may surprise you to learn that because of this, Blackberry has set-up their own fan club for the phone.

Blackberry Smartphone Fan League

Calling the group, the ‘Blackberry Smartphone Fan League’, they have announced the formation of the group to help members unite in their support of the product. This will have many scratching their heads as to what they could possibly unite over, but I must confess, I am a little bit of a closet Blackberry fan myself. Although I no longer have a phone of their, I do own their ‘Playbook’ tablet and while it is amazingly heavy, for the sheer quality (particularly in the speakers) I do still occasionally use it.

The group has however led many to accuse Blackberry of simply attempting to exploit its fans to do their advertising for them. An allegation which in fairness I can not entirely disagree with.

That being said though if you are a fan, you now have a chance to come out of your mobile closets and let it be known to the world. The fan page can be visited in the link here.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video